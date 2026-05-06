Student Awarded Cash Hollistah Scholarship

A Salina student is the recipient of a unique, local scholarship. This year’s Cash Hollistah Scholarship recipient is Lydia Gerry, a senior at Salina South High School.

Lydia has a 4.0 GPA, and has been involved with Theatre Salina and Center of the Theatre Arts. She is a member of Salina South’s New Dawn Singers, and is also a guitar teacher at Joyful Noise Studios.

For the past two years, Lydia has been selected to participate in the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Choir.

Lydia will attend Wichita State University in the fall, pursuing a degree in Music Education.

The cash hollistah. scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through poetry, music, art or design.

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For more information, go to thecashscholarship.org.