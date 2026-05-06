Coldwell Banker APW Changes Name to CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY

A long-time Salina real estate brokerage is changing its name.

According to Coldwell Banker APW, they have a new name, CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY. The organization retains the same trust, values, and expertise that has served Salina and central Kansas since 1983.

For over 40 years they have served central Kansas and have been a full-service leader in residential, commercial and agriculture real estate. They are now excited to share their next chapter, localizing their services and agency with the new name of CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY.

The operation will still be located at the same address, 631 E. Crawford in Salina.

Chris Rost, CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY Managing Broker and Owner said, “we are eager to provide a locally owned, community driven, more focused agency, and are thrilled of what this mean to the local market and central Kansas. We will continue to provide unsurpassed service, but now with stronger roots and enhanced vision.”

Amber Renfro, CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY Realtor, stated, “I’ve been a part of this agency for over 20 years and have seen its growth, and I am so excited about what this means in enabling us to improve our ability to best serve our customers and community.”

“I’m excited about this development and what this means for our clients, more flexibility and more room for innovation and creativity as we continue to serve the real estate market in central Kansas. It’s great news all around!”, said Mari Loder, CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY Realtor.

Chris Rost summarized what this means for Salina and central Kansas. “Better resources, enhanced decision making, and Realtors that are more connected to our hometown market and central Kansas. We will be better suited to meet each of our customers unique needs, right here in the communities that we believe in and where we call home.”

CENTRAL KANSAS REALTY: Rooted in Kansas. Invested in You.