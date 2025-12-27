Temple Kitchen Project Selected For Funding

A project at the Temple in Downtown Salina has been selected to receive funding.

According to the temple, its “Innovation Kitchen – More Than a Kitchen” project has been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Equipment-Only Grant and the Greater Salina Community Foundation Capacity Building Grant.

One of The Temple’s most significant assets is its 1,500-square-foot commercial kitchen, which holds tremendous potential for the region. With the growing demand for culinary innovation and local food production, The Temple is transforming this space into The Innovation Kitchen – more than a kitchen for hire — a community-focused resource designed to serve local farmers, food entrepreneurs, culinary professionals, and educational events.

Funding from these grants will allow The Temple to purchase all new commercial kitchen appliances, install a new epoxy floor, and complete interior painting. These upgrades will significantly improve both the functionality and safety of the kitchen, elevating it into a modern, professional facility that supports economic development and culinary growth throughout Salina and central Kansas.

“The Innovation Kitchen will provide access to high-quality kitchen facilities for small businesses and local producers who otherwise may not have the resources to grow,” said Mary Landes, Executive Director of The Temple. “This investment strengthens our local food system and creates new opportunities for collaboration, education, and entrepreneurship.”

In addition to the grant-funded improvements, The Temple is seeking additional donations to support further upgrades, including lighting and electrical improvements, to fully realize the kitchen’s potential.

For information on how to donate or support the Innovation Kitchen project, please contact Executive Director Mary Landes, 785.201.3132 or [email protected]