Teens Preparing Friday Show

Kaylee WarrenJuly 28, 2021
A group of talented area teens are spending this week working on a show which they will perform in Salina.
Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts is bringing back their week long workshops where Salina area high school students conceive, write, choreograph, compose, design, rehearse, produce and perform an original piece of musical theatre in one week in collaboration with Lovewell’s professional artists.

Lovewell workshops in Kansas are produced in partnership with Dane G. Hansen Foundation.
The show in Salina will take place this Friday July 30 at 7pm at Salina Community Theatre, Sunflower Financial Theatre. Admission is a $5 suggested donation at the door.
For more information about the production, visit lovewell.org or like Lovewell Creative Institute for the Creative Arts on Facebook.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

