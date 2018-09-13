Teens Arrested after Igniting Stolen SUV

Two Salina teens are in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car they allegedly set on fire.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, 15-year-old Tylor Hill and 15-year-old Shane Boyett were arrested on Wednesday after investigators linked them to the theft of four vehicles and multiple traffic violations. The two are accused of stealing and crashing a 1999 Honda Accord on Thursday morning – then fleeing the scene of the accident they were involved in at Schilling and Rifel Drive.

Their description later matched a pair of teens who along with a 14-year-old boy, shoplifted $10 worth of snacks from the Pump Mart at 1118 N. 9th Street.

Around 2pm, officers responded to the corner of Otis and Front Street after witnesses reported the group in a Dodge pickup truck and a 2010 Buick Enclave running over the fire hydrant.

At one point officers from Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol were all actively looking for the trio.

Hill and Boyett were arrested after a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper located the stolen Buick Enclave in the 1300 block of N. Front, fully engulfed in flames they had allegedly ignited and abandoned.

Police say the Dodge truck was found abandoned on a county road.

The two 15-year-olds were booked into the juvenile detention center in Junction City. The 14-year-old male turned himself into authorities around 10pm Wednesday night and could be charged with misdemeanor theft.

Hill and Boyett are both facing multiple charges that could include felony theft and traffic violations.

A fourth car the two are accused of stealing earlier this week was found undamaged under a tarp behind a commercial building in the 800 block of W. Crawford.