Teenager Rolls Car Twice Into Ditch

A teen is injured after rolling their car into a ditch with two passengers.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News, on Monday a 16-year old male was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with two passengers on the roads of Lightville and Schilling. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled twice into a ditch resting upright.

Undersheriff Melander says the 16-year old driving the two other teens, were ages 14 and 16. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Salina Regional. The passengers suffered no injuries.

Authorities are investigating for any drivers license violations for the 16-year old driver.