Teen Steals Sister’s Car

A teenager is arrested after he is found driving a car that belongs to his sister, but he did not have permission to do so.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Sharon Williamson-Lytle, Salina, awoke at 4 a.m. Tuesday to find that her 2013 Chevy Traverse was missing. She had been staying at the Quality Inn, 2110 W. Crawford, Salina, with her 16-year-old brother who was also gone. She had not given permission for her brother to take the car.

At 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed what looked to be a vehicle matching the description driving in the 100 block of S. College. The officer pulled the vehicle over to find the teen driving the car. He also has a suspended license.

The teenager was arrested and charged with felony theft and driving while suspended.

The stolen car has since been returned to Williamson-Lytle.