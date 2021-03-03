Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 33 °

Teen Steals Sister’s Car

Jeremy BohnMarch 3, 2021

A teenager is arrested after he is found driving a car that belongs to his sister, but he did not have permission to do so.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Sharon Williamson-Lytle, Salina, awoke at 4 a.m. Tuesday to find that her 2013 Chevy Traverse was missing. She had been staying at the Quality Inn, 2110 W. Crawford, Salina, with her 16-year-old brother who was also gone. She had not given permission for her brother to take the car.

At 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed what looked to be a vehicle matching the description driving in the 100 block of S. College. The officer pulled the vehicle over to find the teen driving the car. He also has a suspended license.

The teenager was arrested and charged with felony theft and driving while suspended.

The stolen car has since been returned to Williamson-Lytle.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Teen Steals Sister’s Car

A teenager is arrested after he is found driving a car that belongs to his sister, but he did not ha...

March 3, 2021 Comments

Ell-Saline Girls End Season at Hill...

Sports News

March 3, 2021

Study: Consumers Favor Ground Beef ...

Farming News

March 3, 2021

“Storm Fury” Virtual Presentati...

Top News

March 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Steals Sister’s Car
March 3, 2021Comments
Message Indicated Tornado...
March 3, 2021Comments
Searching For Vehicle Tha...
March 2, 2021Comments
Saline County Deputy Amon...
March 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices