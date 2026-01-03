Teen Shot, Critically Wounded

A teenager was critically injured in a shooting late Friday night in South Salina.

According to Salina Police, at 9:41 PM on Friday dispatch received a report of a shooting in the Southwind Apartments neighborhood in south Salina.

First responders located a juvenile male victim with a single gunshot wound. That victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center in critical condition.

All individuals of interest with the incident have been identified and the incident is currently under investigation with updates to follow.