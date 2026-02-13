Teen Seeking Treatment Arrested

A couple of Salina teens were arrested early Friday after one of them sought treatment for an injury he sustained during a convenience store burglary.

According to Salina Police, Friday morning at about 1:45 an officer on routine patrol observed the front door glass of Rod’s 5, 680 S. Phillips, shattered. Officers searched the business and determined a burglary had occurred and numerous vapes had been stolen from the building.

Officers also located blood near the broken glass. Salina Regional Health Center was alerted, and asked to contact law enforcement if any came to the hospital with lacerations.

At about 2:00 AM, the hospital reported a 17-year-old male arrived with a laceration to his arm. Officers spoke with the male who confirmed he had broken into the business along with a 16-year-old male.

Officers went to the residence of both suspects located in the 600 block of Gypsum where they took the second male into custody and recovered the stolen vapes.

Both teens are being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft and Damage to property. The estimated theft is valued at over $1000, and the damage is valued at about $1000.