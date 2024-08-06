Teen Makes Death Threats to YMCA Employees

A teenager allegedly threatens to kill YMCA employees with a gun during a phone call.

Lt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News, yesterday morning at 6:35 am, a female YMCA employee received a call from a man about a job application. The call transitioned into an argument and the man threatened he would shoot her and other employees with a gun.

Around noon police tracked down the caller and arrested 18-year old, Mason Serocki in the 7000 block of W Frontier.

Serocki is facing a charge of criminal threat.