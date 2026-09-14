Teen Killed in UTV Crash

A teen was killed and another injured in a UTV crash.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:50 am Sunday first responders were sent to a report of a UTV injury accident near Old Post Road and Genn Road, northeast of Wamego.

Law enforcement, EMS, and Fire units responded and located the UTV and its occupants. The driver of the UTV was not injured. One passenger was ejected from the UTV during the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dylan Higgins, 17, of Wamego is identified as the victim who was ejected and died. A second passenger, identified as Emily Crocker, 16, of Wamego, sustained minor injuries and was not transported by EMS.

The driver of the UTV has been identified as Harry Costa, 18, of Wamego, who was uninjured.

The accident is still under investigation.