A Kansas teen was killed in a single vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Jadin R. Hall was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 and for an unknown reason, lost control of the truck on Country Road U, 12-miles northeast of Colby.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels.

A second teen in the vehicle was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Authorities say Hall was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred on Sunday morning around 9:30am.