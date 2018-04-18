Teen Killed In Crash With Cement Truck

A teenage driver was killed in a collision in Barton County involving a small passenger car and a loaded cement truck.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened during the noon hour on Tuesday at the intersection of N. Washington Ave. and North East 30 Road.

Investigation at the scene indicated that a 2005 International cement truck driven by 39-year-old Billy Love of Great Bend was headed north on Washington Avenue. A 2007 Saturn Ion driven by 18-year-old Shealee A. Stover of rural Olmitz was headed west on North East 30 Road approaching a stop sign. The car failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the cement truck.

The car came to rest on its roof. Te cement truck came to rest on the passenger side.

Stover was pronounced dead at the scene. Love was not injured in the accident. Both drivers were buckled up.