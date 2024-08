A teenager from McPherson was killed in a single vehicle crash near Marquette early Sunday morning.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Dalton Deist of McPherson was driving south in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue. He failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, and struck several trees.

Deist was killed in the crash. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened at 1:56 in the morning Sunday, on 6th Avenue southeast of Marquette.