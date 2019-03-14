Teen Killed in Crash

A teen was killed in a crash near Great Bend Wednesday late Wednesday night.

According to the Barton County Sheirff’s Office, first responders were dispatched Wednesday night at 10:39 to a reported motor vehicle accident on US 56 Highway approximately 1 mile east of the city of Great Bend.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s deputies located a two-vehicle accident on the north shoulder of the roadway. Investigation indicates a 2006 Dodge ram pickup driven by 17-year-old Jaron Brittain of Hudson was headed east when it crossed left of center. The vehicle may have been attempting to pass at the time of the collision.

