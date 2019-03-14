Teen Killed in Crash

A teen was killed in a crash near Great Bend Wednesday late Wednesday night.
According to the Barton County Sheirff’s Office, first responders were dispatched Wednesday night at 10:39 to a reported motor vehicle accident on US 56 Highway approximately 1 mile east of the city of Great Bend.
Upon arrival Sheriff’s deputies located a two-vehicle accident on the north shoulder of the roadway. Investigation indicates a 2006 Dodge ram pickup driven by 17-year-old Jaron Brittain of Hudson was headed east when it crossed left of center. The vehicle may have been attempting to pass at the time of the collision.
The second vehicle, a 2003 Ford F250, was headed west. The operator was identified as Sergio Rutiaga of Liberal, Kansas.
It appears the Britton vehicle attempted to avoid the accident by steering towards the left (north) ditch. The 2003 Ford, operated by Rutiaga, struck the Brittain vehicle broadside in the passenger door.
A passenger in the Brittain vehicle, identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Henkel of Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Britain and Rutiaga were both transported to KU Medical Center Great Bend, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.