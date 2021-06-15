Teen Hurt in Rollover

A Salina teen was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash southeast of town.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 17-year-old male driver was northbound on Gypsum Valley Road around 5:30pm Monday when the right front tire on his 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse dropped off the pavement and pulled the car into the ditch.

Deputies say the car then struck a culvert and went airborne before rolling several times. The boy was buckled up but did suffer some minor injuries in the crash and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Gypsum Valley Road and Hedberg Road.