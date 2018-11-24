Teen Hurt in Four-Wheeler Crash

A teenage boy was hurt in a four-wheeler crash Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Erik Finger of Russell was riding a Kawasaki four wheeler headed east in a ditch along a rural road. The vehicle jumped a sewer entrance and became airborne. It one landed on its wheels in the ditch, ejecting the rider.

Finger, who was not wearing a helmet, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Russell.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Friday evening in rural Russell County, in the 18500 block of Homer Rd about a mile east of U.S. 281 Highway.