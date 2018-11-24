Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 30 °

Teen Hurt in Four-Wheeler Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 24, 2018

A teenage boy was hurt in a four-wheeler crash Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Erik Finger of Russell was riding a Kawasaki four wheeler headed east in a ditch along a rural road.  The vehicle jumped a sewer entrance and became airborne. It one landed on its wheels in the ditch, ejecting the rider.

Finger, who was not wearing a helmet, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Russell.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Friday evening in rural  Russell County, in the 18500 block of Homer Rd about a mile east of U.S. 281 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 2 Jayhawks run past No. 5 Volun...

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Another MVP effort by junior Dedric Lawson gave the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks a 87-81 w...

November 24, 2018 Comments

Jayhawks fall to No. 11 Texas, 24-1...

Sports News

November 24, 2018

UPDATE: Winter Storm Nearing

Top News

November 24, 2018

Teen Hurt in Four-Wheeler Crash

Top News

November 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Shop Small” ...
November 23, 2018Comments
Think Safety as Christmas...
November 23, 2018Comments
Stolen Motorcycle Still S...
November 23, 2018Comments
Toothache Blamed For Cras...
November 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH