Teen Hit by Car in Crosswalk

KSAL StaffDecember 29, 2021

A Salina teen was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in a crosswalk.

According to Captain Paul Forrester the 17-year-old female suffered a broken wrist and abrasions on her left side after being hit by a car at the intersection of Schilling Road and Marcella Drive near the Casey’s General Store.

Police say 29-year-old Kelsey Reyes of Salina was turning left onto Schilling in her 2007 Lincoln MKX when the accident occurred.

The incident remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time. The 2007 Lincoln had front end damage from the collision.

