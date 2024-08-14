Teen Electrocuted at Great Bend Airport

A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 24-year-old man is injured following an electrical accident at the Great Bend Airport.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning t about 8:15 first responders were dispatched to the Great Bend Municipal Airport to a report of an accidental electrocution in that area.

A roofing company was working on the main hangar near the terminal building, where crews discovered two victims. Investigation indicates the two victims were in a bucket on an aerial boom when they came into contact with high-voltage power lines. One of the individuals managed to get onto the roof and was able to reach the ground. The second victim was still in the bucket on the boom and was non-responsive. By 8:48 AM power was shut off and rescue personnel were able to reach the second victim. Both victims were transported to Great Bend regional Hospital.