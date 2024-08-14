Teen Electrocuted at Great Bend Airport

A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 24-year-old man is injured following an electrical accident at the Great Bend Airport.
According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning t about 8:15 first responders were dispatched to the Great Bend Municipal Airport to a report of an accidental electrocution in that area.
A roofing company was working on the main hangar near the terminal building, where crews discovered two victims.
Investigation indicates the two victims were in a bucket on an aerial boom when they came into contact with high-voltage power lines. One of the individuals managed to get onto the roof and was able to reach the ground. The second victim was still in the bucket on the boom and was non-responsive. By 8:48 AM power was shut off and rescue personnel were able to reach the second victim. Both victims were transported to Great Bend regional Hospital.
The first victim is identified as 24-year-old Allistar Jose Sanchez age 24 of Wichita received serious burns in the incident. He was later transported by aircraft to a Wichita area hospital.
The second victim is identified as 16-year-old Ivan Joel Mollins of Wichita. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Because the accident occurred on city property and involved a city building, the Great Bend Police Department requested that the Sheriff’s Office handle the investigation. The Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Police Department, Great Bend Fire Department and EMS, and Midwest Energy.