Teen Driver Suspected of DUI

A 17-year-old girl suspected to be driving under the influence was transported to the hospital in Salina early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in rural Saline County.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, at around 2:00 in the morning 17-year-old Mallorie Shannon of Ellsworth was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed west on K 140 Highway. The SUV left the road and became disabled at the intersection with Powers Road.

Shannon was transported to the hospital in Salina to be treated for facial laceration.

The sheriff says a charge of DUI is being requested, and Shannon was also cited for improper driving on a laned roadway.

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Photo via Saline County Sheriff’s Office