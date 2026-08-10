Hotel Incident Prompts Arrest

An arrest was made after a man allegedly refused to leave a Salina hotel and pulled a fire alarm.

According to Salina Police, Sunday afternoon at about 1:45 officers responded to the Holiday Inn on S 9th Street to a report of a person who was refusing to leave and pulled a fire alarm.

Employees reported they had a guest, identified as Joshua J. Albrecht (41), who had been staying at the hotel. Albrecht was supposed to check out that day, but the hotel had not heard from him. They contacted Albrecht by phone who advised he was not in the hotel. Shortly after speaking with him, the fire alarm went off, and the Salina Fire Department responded.

An employee went to check for a fire and observed Albrecht. When the employee asked Albrecht if he pulled the alarm, he told the employee he had.

Officers searched the hotel and located Albrecht. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to Communicating false information to require emergency services, criminal trespassing, and theft of services, for staying past the check in and not being able to pay for the additional day.