Fire Destroys Recently Purchased Car

A fire destroyed a Salina man’s recently purchased car.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, first responders were called to a report of a car fire at 2:40 Friday afternoon in the area of Old 81 Highway and Hedberg Road.

Soldan says 19-year-old Orestas Puidokas was driving a recently purchased 2001 Toyota Camry on Old 81 Highway when he noticed smoke. He turned onto Hedberg road, stopped, and discovered a fire in the undercarriage of the car.

Rural Fire District 2 responded and put the fire out. Cause was determined to be leaking transmission fluid which ignited.

The car is a total loss.

There were no injuries.

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Photo via Saline County Sheriff’s Office