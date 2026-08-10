Rear End Crash at Big Junction

A teenage driver from Abilene was transported to the hospital in Salina after her car was rear-ended at the big junction of Interstate 70 and Interstate 135.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Friday evening at around 5:00, 29-year-old Lane Dimitt of Abilene was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup headed west on I 70. He came up behind a Mazda 3 as he was nearing the junction with I 135. As the Mazda slowed for a merging slow moving semi, the Silverado crashed into the back of it.

The driver of the Mazda, 17-year-old Leah Raub from Abilene, was suffering from neck pain and transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

There were no other injuries.

Dimitt was cited for following too close.