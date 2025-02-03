Teen Driver Cited after High Speed Pursuit

A sixteen-year old driver from Salina was cited for speeding after a short high speed chase on Ohio.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday evening a deputy on patrol observed a 2005 Honda Civic run through a stop sign at Schilling and Ohio. The deputy attempted to stop the car which sped away.

The pursuit reached speeds of 93-mph in a 35-mph zone down Ohio Street and ended moments later in the 2100 block of Ohio. The male driver was cited for speeding plus flee and elude and was released to a family member.