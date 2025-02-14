Teen Death Ruled Accident

The death of a teen who was in custody at a juvenile detention center has been ruled accidental.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Friday updated the investigation into a juvenile’s death at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City, Kansas.

KBI agents interviewed detention center employees and youth corrections officers about what happened on Nov. 5, and their interactions with the 17-year-old while he was at the facility. The teen had been living at the detention center since August.

The final autopsy report determined the teen’s cause of death was combined intoxication by buprenorphine, norbuprenorphine, hydroxyzine, quetiapine, and trazodone. These medications were prescribed to the juvenile. Contributing factors to his death were listed as cardiomegaly, obesity and asthma. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The Kansas State Child Death Review Board reviews all child fatalities that occur in Kansas, and will evaluate this case.