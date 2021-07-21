BREAKING NEWS

Teen Damages Car with Rocks

KSAL StaffJuly 21, 2021

A chase ensues after a Salina police officer spots a teen throwing rocks at a car owned by St. Francis Ministries.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a patrol officer jumped out of her cruiser and told a girl to stop throwing rocks at a Chevy Impala parked in the lot at St. Francis, 509 E. Elm on Tuesday afternoon around 2:45pm.

The teen ran but was caught a few moments later, and then lashed out at the officer hitting her in the chest and knocking the cop’s body cam to the ground. The girl stomped on the camera but it did not break.

The 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for observation and reportedly spit on the officer and attending nurse.

Authorities are requesting multiple charges which could include felony damage to property and battery of a law enforcement officer. Damage to the Impala which had a broken window and dents is estimated at just over $1,000.

