Teen Charged in Crashing Stolen SUV

A couple of teens were injured after a crash in a stolen SUV.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old male were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for injuries they sustained in an accident Friday night around 9:15pm following a high speed pursuit with police.

The chase began after an officer saw four males riding in a stolen 2003 Lincoln Aviator in the 500 block of West North Street.

The pursuit ended a short time later when 17-year-old Xavier Murrell of Salina lost control of the vehicle in the area of 1500 W. Grand and slid down the dike and the SUV rolled over into the creek. Three of the males ran from the scene while a 17-year-old passenger who was trapped, was rescued and taken to Salina’s hospital and then to Wichita for treatment of broken bones in his neck.

Murrell was found hiding in a shed in the 500 block of N. Tressin Road while 16-year-old Nathaniel Tilcock of Junction City was found running in a tree line nearby.

Tilcock was transported to the hospital with a possible head injury. Murrell is facing numerous charges including reckless driving and aggravated kidnapping while Tilcock is being charged with possession of stolen property.

The vehicle was stolen from Bill’s Truck and Auto, 615 Bishop Street on Thursday afternoon.