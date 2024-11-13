Teen Arrested for Possession of Drugs

Salina and Topeka authorities cooperate in a drug bust.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on November 11th the Salina Police Department (SPD) SWAT team assisted the Topeka Police Department (TPD), for a drug bust in the 100 block of N. College. Initially, TPD were searching the home in connection to a homicide case in Topeka. Once TPD executed a search warrant, they found evidence of narcotics and advised SPD about the findings. SPD then, secured their own search warrant for the narcotics inside the home.

Police say, during their search they found indications of distributing drugs that included:

Over 1lb of marijuana

Over 1,000 pills of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) or ecstasy

Other packaging materials

Salina authorities arrested 19-year old, Demari Owens without incident. SPD also determined there was a two-year old child who lived at the home.

Owens is facing charges of: