Teen Arrested Following Pursuit

A teenager was arrested after leading a pursuit in a stolen SUV.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday officers were dispatched to St. Francis Ministries, 223 W. Euclid, to the report of a stolen 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.. The vehicle was owned by an employee, and not owned by St. Francis.

As officers responded to the call they observed the Hyundai in the 700 blk of North Broadway and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then fled and a pursuit began.

The vehicle was estimated to be driving at 80 MPH on N. Broadway as it attempted to evade officers. The vehicle proceeded south on Broadway and then west on State street to I-135 and then south.

The vehicle briefly lost control on I-135 near the Magnolia junction but then continued south bound at speeds of approximately 100 MPH. When the vehicle lost control one of the tires was damaged and lost air. The vehicle slowed down and came to a stop in the area of I-135 and Schilling.

A high risk stop was then conducted and the driver was taken into custody with no further incident. The driver was a 16 year old male was charged with theft of the vehicle, obstruction, flee and attempt to elude, failure to yield, reckless driving, and numerous traffic infractions.

The teen was transported to jail where he was processed by Juvenile Intake and released into the custody of St. Francis.