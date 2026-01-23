Teen Accused of Punching Motorist

A fight in a parking lot leads to the arrest of a Salina teen.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that a 16-year-old male was taken into custody after an argument took a violent turn at the Kwik Shop on West Crawford.

Police say on Thursday around 5pm, a 46-year-old man told the teen he ‘door dinged’ his car. Witnesses say words were exchanged and the teen then threatened to shoot the man before he punched him then shattered his car window.

Officers found the teen a short time later and arrested him on charges that could include criminal threat, battery and criminal damage to property.

The window on his 2015 Chevy Sonic is valued at $300.