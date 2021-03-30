Teen Accused of Murdering Mom

A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting his mother to death in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Garden City Police Department, at around 3:50 P.M. Monday they received a 911 call from an individual who identified himself as 15-year-old Reese Hernandez. He told dispatchers he had shot his mother inside their residence.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E Price Street, Hernandez Reese immediately surrendered in the front yard and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers located a female inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The female was identified as 34-year-old Mallory Hernandez. She was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.