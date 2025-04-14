Tee Off For A Cause In June

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Salina has announced that registration has opened for their 36th annual Hook & Slice Golf Tournament.

According to the organization, the Hook & Slice Golf Tournament is a fundraising event that supports their vital one-to-one mentoring programs. Funds raised through the event will help enable the organization to create more meaningful, mentoring relationships for the youth.

CEO Amanda Otto tells KSAL News, BBBS is grateful for the consistent support the community gives to the organization in their annual events.

“We are so grateful to our community and how much they come out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters annual events. Hook & Slice not only offers a fantastic day of golf, but also raises crucial funds to support our one-to-one mentoring programs,” said Otto.

Otto mentioned there is currently a wait list of around 62 youths who are waiting for a mentor.

“There is progress being made, but we must continue raising funds to increase our impact and get more kids off the wait list,” stated Otto.

The community is invited to tee off for a cause on Friday, June 6th at GreatLife Golf & Fitness (1800 S. Marymount Rd.) from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm. Early registration is encouraged as spots are limited and expected to fill quickly.

Participants can register their teams or as individuals at www.bbbssalina.org/hookslice.