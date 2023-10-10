Tech Team Wrapping Up at New Jail

When the new Saline County Jail opens later this fall, a set of of old jail bars will separate the present from the past.

Sheriff Roger Soldan has overseen thousands of aspects of the new facility – including the addition of an old door from the jail that now adorns the front lobby.

A vast array of crews continue to finalize the tech side of the operation with a focus on security electronics along with the installation and network connections for PCs, printers and communications.

Sheriff Soldan says his transition team has been finalizing instructional materials for the staff as well, as they ramp up training from now through November.

Sheriff Soldan says in general the project has been going exceptionally well. “I’m hopeful that we will be able to make our planned move during the week of Thanksgiving with the correctional staff and inmates to follow in December,” he said.