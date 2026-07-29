Sunflower Summer Extended

A summer program that provides free admissions to Kansas attractions which was set to expire this Sunday has been extended. Sunflower Summer has been extended through Saturday, August 8th.
Sunflower Summer allows for free admission to educational attractions across Kansas, including things like Rolling Hills Zoo, The Garage Automobile Museum, and the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.
This year’s lineup of attractions features activities in every region of Kansas, offering opportunities to explore the state’s rich history, vibrant arts scene, unique natural landscapes, and family-friendly destinations.
Participating attractions around the area include:
- Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad – Abilene
- Dickinson County Heritage Center – Abilene
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home – Abilene
- Great Plains Theatre – Abilene
- Greyhound Hall of Fame – Abilene
- Historic Seelye Mansion – Abilene
- Old Abilene Town – Abilene
- Mushroom Rock State Park – Brookville
- Hodgden House Museum Complex – Ellsworth
- Fort Harker Guardhouse Museum Complex – Kanopolis
- Birger Sandzén Memorial Art Gallery – Lindsborg
- Broadway RFD – Lindsborg
- Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum – Lindsborg
- Red Barn Studio Museum – Lindsborg
- McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation – McPherson
- Joyful Noise Playhouse – Salina
- Rolling Hills Zoo – Salina
- Smoky Hill Museum – Salina
- Salina Art Center – Salina
- The Garage – Salina
The Sunflower Summer program is a benefit for Kansas families with school-aged children to encourage them to explore and fall in love with Kansas. The program provides Kansas families free access to attractions across the state while supporting the Kansas tourism economy.
Eligible Kansas families can download the Sunflower Summer app to claim tickets to participating venues. One complimentary adult admission is included with eligible students. Tickets are redeemed upon arrival, and each participant may visit a venue once during the 2026 season, which runs July 9 through Aug. 2.
Kansas Tourism, a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce, aims to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas to maximize the positive impacts tourism has on state and local communities.
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