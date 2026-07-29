Summer Youth Coaches Recognized

A couple of Salina summer youth coaches are being recognized.

According to the Salina Family YMCA, their 2026 Youth Baseball and Softball Coaches of the Year are Bryant Lovin, Coach Pitch Coach of the Year, and Lynnsey Heimer, T-Ball Coach of the Year.

Youth sports are about more than wins and losses are about creating positive experiences, teaching life lessons, and helping young athletes build confidence. This year’s honorees exemplified those values throughout the season and made a lasting impact on the children and families they served.

Bryant Lovin was selected as the Coach Pitch Coach of the Year for his outstanding leadership, enthusiasm, and commitment to youth development. A veteran YMCA coach, Bryant dedicates his time to coaching multiple sports throughout the year. His positive attitude and infectious energy helped create an environment where players could develop their skills while also learning teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition.

“Bryant’s teams always reflect the values we strive to teach,” said Jessica Biegert, Sports Director at the Salina Family YMCA. “He doesn’t just coach the game, he helps players build friendships, confidence, and character. He also serves as a mentor for new coaches, helping strengthen our entire program.”

In the T-Ball division, Lynnsey Heimer earned Coach of the Year honors for her creativity and passion for making the game fun and engaging for young players. Every practice featured unique activities designed to teach baseball fundamentals while keeping young athletes excited and involved.

Whether using fishing poles, slime, water activities, or other imaginative drills, Lynnsey found innovative ways to connect with her team and create memorable experiences. Her enthusiasm helped players learn the game while discovering the joy that comes from being part of a team.

“Lynnsey embodies everything youth sports should be,” Biegert shared. “She brings unmatched energy and positivity to every practice and game. Her players looked forward to coming to the field because she made the game fun.”

Both coaches demonstrated the YMCA’s commitment to nurturing the potential of every child through positive coaching, encouragement, and meaningful relationships. Their dedication helped create an unforgettable season for countless young athletes and families.

The YMCA extends its gratitude to Bryant Lovin and Lynnsey Heimer for their exceptional service and commitment to youth sports. Their passion, creativity, and leadership continue to make a difference in the lives of young athletes throughout our community.