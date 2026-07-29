Bullfighters Keepin’ Cowyboys Safe

Bull riding is known as the most dangerous 8 seconds in sports, but for the bullfighters the clock keeps ticking until the cowboy is safe and the snorting 2,000 pound bull is behind the gate.

Bullfighters Cody Emerson and Colt Carlisle, along with Rodeo clown Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to share stories from the arena, and to talk the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene.

All three are vital in keeping cowboys safe in the arena. Once a cowboy is bucked off and hits the ground they go to work, keeping the bull away from the rider by whatever means necessary.

Both Emerson and Carlisle have had their share of serious injuries over the years as they help protect cowboys. Everything from broken bones, to horns to the face, to concussions serious enough to keep them from driving, something essential as they travel from rodeo to rodeo. They fight through their injuries to keep doing what they do, keeping cowboys safe.

While Jenkins has been a rodeo clown for over 20 years, this is his first rodeo in Abilene. Not only does he entertain the crowd, but as a professional barrelman he can also provide another level of arena protection.

The 80th Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo is going on through Friday in Abilene: