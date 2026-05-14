Teacher Contract Negotiations Finalized

By Todd Pittenger May 14, 2026

The USD 305 School Board and NEA-Salina met for their final round of contract negotiations for the 2026-2027 school year.

According to the District, the teams agreed to the following changes:

  • Added $1000 to the base salary;
  • Agreed to pay step and movement;
  • Increased the employer contribution for health benefits by $30/month;
  • Amendments to the longevity schedule allowing all years of service to SPS to count toward longevity payments regardless of position type;
  • Language changes regarding the type of paid leave used when an employee is off work for medical reasons stemming from an altercation at work;
  • Updates to the dress code policy;
  • The addition of supplemental contract and special salary provisions;
  • Language clarifications regarding home district assignment;
  • Addition of a provision clarifying teacher communication responsibilities outside the duty day;
  • Changes to the blackout day policy language for clarity of use and for application to CKCIE employees working in non-salina districts; and
  • Structural changes for clarity throughout the agreement.

Now that the teams have settled, next steps will be teacher ratification and a vote by the school board.

 

 