Teacher Contract Negotiations Finalized

The USD 305 School Board and NEA-Salina met for their final round of contract negotiations for the 2026-2027 school year.

According to the District, the teams agreed to the following changes:

Added $1000 to the base salary;

Agreed to pay step and movement;

Increased the employer contribution for health benefits by $30/month;

Amendments to the longevity schedule allowing all years of service to SPS to count toward longevity payments regardless of position type;

Language changes regarding the type of paid leave used when an employee is off work for medical reasons stemming from an altercation at work;

Updates to the dress code policy;

The addition of supplemental contract and special salary provisions;

Language clarifications regarding home district assignment;

Addition of a provision clarifying teacher communication responsibilities outside the duty day;

Changes to the blackout day policy language for clarity of use and for application to CKCIE employees working in non-salina districts; and

Structural changes for clarity throughout the agreement.

Now that the teams have settled, next steps will be teacher ratification and a vote by the school board.