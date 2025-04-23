Teacher Contract Negotiations Begin

Negotiations are underway at the Salina USD 305 School District for a new teacher contract.

According to the district, the school board and NEA-Salina met for their first round of negotiations on the terms of the 2025-2026 contract.

Both sides presented their proposals for next year’s contract. Topics included the following:

Increases to the salary schedules and extra duty pay rates;

Increases to the employer health contribution rates;

Additional supplemental positions;

Changes to individual planning time for Pre-K teachers;

Increase to the number of total Paid Time Off (PTO) days; and

Language changes for clarification throughout the agreement.

Both sides will meet again at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, April 29 at Hageman, 409 W. Cloud, to continue their discussions.