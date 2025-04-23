Teacher Contract Negotiations Begin

Negotiations are underway at the Salina USD 305 School District for a new teacher contract.
According to the district, the school board and NEA-Salina met for their first round of negotiations on the terms of the 2025-2026 contract.
Both sides presented their proposals for next year’s contract. Topics included the following:
- Increases to the salary schedules and extra duty pay rates;
- Increases to the employer health contribution rates;
- Additional supplemental positions;
- Changes to individual planning time for Pre-K teachers;
- Increase to the number of total Paid Time Off (PTO) days; and
- Language changes for clarification throughout the agreement.
Both sides will meet again at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, April 29 at Hageman, 409 W. Cloud, to continue their discussions.