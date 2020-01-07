TCU Edges K-State with Late Tip-In

Kevin Samuel’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted TCU to a 59-57 win over K-State on Tuesday evening.

David Sloan tied the game at 57-57 with a three pointer with 13 seconds remaining. The Cats forced a miss by RJ Nembhard, but Samuel was there to tip in the miss for the Horned Frogs (11-3, 2-0 Big 12). A desperation shot from Sloan was missed at the buzzer, as TCU held on for the win.

Xavier Sneed led all scorers with 19 points. Makol Mawien was the only other player in double figures for K-State (7-7, 0-2 Big 12) with 10 points on the night.

Desmond Bane’s 16 points led TCU. Nembhard (15), Samuel (10) and Jaire Grayer (10) also hit double figures for TCU. Samuel added 15 boards for the Horned Frogs.