Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 26 °

TCU Edges K-State with Late Tip-In

KSU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 7, 2020

Kevin Samuel’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted TCU to a 59-57 win over K-State on Tuesday evening.

David Sloan tied the game at 57-57 with a three pointer with 13 seconds remaining. The Cats forced a miss by RJ Nembhard, but Samuel was there to tip in the miss for the Horned Frogs (11-3, 2-0 Big 12). A desperation shot from Sloan was missed at the buzzer, as TCU held on for the win.

Xavier Sneed led all scorers with 19 points. Makol Mawien was the only other player in double figures for K-State (7-7, 0-2 Big 12) with 10 points on the night.

Desmond Bane’s 16 points led TCU. Nembhard (15), Samuel (10) and Jaire Grayer (10) also hit double figures for TCU. Samuel added 15 boards for the Horned Frogs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Late Rally Lifts Oklahoma Past K-State, 66-61

January 4, 2020 10:22 pm

Late Field Goal Lifts Navy Over K-State in Li...

December 31, 2019 9:13 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/30

 10:06 am

Diarra Named Big 12 Player of the Week

December 30, 2019 3:56 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Cougars Split With Mavericks ...

On Tuesday evening the South Cougar basketball teams made the trip to Maize to battle the Mavericks ...

January 7, 2020 Comments

Lady Irish Snap Losing Streak again...

Sports News

January 7, 2020

Ell-Saline Swept by Bennington to B...

Sports News

January 7, 2020

Vikings split with Cardinals

Sports News

January 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pompeo Will Not Seek Sena...
January 7, 2020Comments
Gov. Kelly Announces Debt...
January 6, 2020Comments
Police Log 1-6-20
January 6, 2020Comments
DUI in Stolen KU SUV
January 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH