Tate Richards Named Next Head Coach of Sacred Heart Girls Basketball

Picture courtesy of Sacred Heart High School

Salina, KS — Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Tate Richards as the next Head Girls Basketball Coach for the Sacred Heart Knights.

Richards is no stranger to the Sacred Heart community. A proud alumnus of Sacred Heart High School, he currently serves as a Physical Education teacher for seventh, eighth, and ninth-grade students and has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach in the girls basketball program. He has also contributed to the school’s athletic programs through coaching roles in boys’ basketball and football, while remaining active in youth athletics throughout the Salina area.

The announcement comes as the Knights build upon one of the most successful seasons in program history. Sacred Heart captured the 2025-26 KSHSAA Class 2A State Championship and returns a talented core of student-athletes for the upcoming season.

“We are excited for Coach Richards to lead our girls basketball program,” said Sacred Heart Athletic Director Kegan Knight. “Tate understands what makes Sacred Heart special. He is invested in our students, our school, and our mission. Through his work in the classroom and his involvement in multiple athletic programs, he has built strong relationships throughout our school community. We look forward to seeing him continue the tradition of excellence that has become a hallmark of Sacred Heart girls basketball.”

Richards’ commitment to Sacred Heart extends well beyond the gymnasium. He and his wife, Hillary, also a Sacred Heart graduate, are raising their three children within the Salina Catholic Schools family. Their children currently attend St. Mary’s Grade School and Love N Learn Early Education Center.

Before joining Sacred Heart, Richards served the Salina community for eight years as a firefighter, paramedic, and emergency medical professional. His experiences in public service helped shape the leadership, teamwork, and servant-hearted approach he brings to coaching and education.

“I am looking forward to building on the foundation of the girls basketball program, fostering teamwork, discipline, and school pride while continuing to strengthen the connection between the team and the broader Sacred Heart community,” Richards said. “I am blessed and excited for the opportunity to lead the Lady Knights. Let’s Go Knights!”

As he begins his new role, Richards is eager to continue helping student-athletes grow not only as basketball players, but also as young women of faith, character, and leadership.