Targeting “Bigfoot of the Flinthills”

It might be the only place in the world where you can you take a shot at “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

Fort Riley will host the 7th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament later this month, and it’s open to the public.

The course features 30 three-dimensional targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.” Participants will also have the opportunity to shoot from the ramp of a Chinook helicopter and from atop an M-1 tank.

Archers of all ages are invited to compete in any of five different categories. There will not be a separate category for youth.

Registration is open at riley.armymwr.com. Competitors can also sign up at Fort Riley’s Outdoor Adventure Park, 5202 Normandy Drive. Pre-registration is required.

The top shooters in each category will win cash prizes. Archers must bring their own equipment.

Check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m. the day of the tournament, with a mandatory shooter’s meeting at 8:00. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Recreation staff will offer an archery class to youth from 9 a.m. to noon. The Belay Cafe on site will be open to purchase food, with biscuits and gravy available from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament is scheduled for Aug. 16th.

Participants who do not have a DOD-ID card, can apply for a visitor’s pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley or in person at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center at Exit 301 off I-70. Applying in advance is recommended. The visitor control center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends. For questions about accessing Fort Riley, visit home.army.mil/riley or call 785-239-2982.

Photo via Fort Riley