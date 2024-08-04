Targeting “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills”

It might be the only place in the world where you can you take a shot at “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

Fort Riley will host the 6th annual Bow Slinger 3-D archery tournament later this month, and it’s open to the public. The course features 30 three-dimensional targets, including “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

Archers of all ages are invited to compete in any of seven different categories. There will not be a separate category for youth.

Registration is open at riley.armymwr.com. Competitors can also sign up at Fort Riley’s Outdoor Adventure Park, 5202 Normandy Drive. The top shooters in each category will win cash prizes. Pre-registration is required.

Archers must bring their own equipment.

Participants who do not have a DOD-ID card, but do have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, can apply in advance for a visitor’s pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley. Applying at least two days in advance is recommended. Visitors can apply for a pass in person at the Fort Riley Visitor Control Center at Exit 301 off I-70. Pick up your visitor pass by Aug. 16, as the visitor control center opens at 8 a.m. on weekends. For questions about accessing Fort Riley, visit home.army.mil/riley or call 785-239-2982.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 17th.

Photos via Fort Riley. Click to Enlarge