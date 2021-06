Authorities are investigating the theft of a tandem axle trailer from a road and bridge construction products company.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm on June 4 to 8am on June 9, someone pulled onto the lot at Welborn Sales, 3288 S. Ave C and rolled away with an 18-foot flatbed trailer with a metal floor.

The trailer also has four, welded anchor points and is valued at $5,000.

Its Kansas license plate is: 776 LCA.