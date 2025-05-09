Taking Off For Zero-G

A unique aircraft which is used for zero-gravity scientific experiments, movie, television and entertainment shoots, and even flights for the public, is basing its operations in Salina for about the next three weeks and could potentially make Salina its permanent home.

Zero-G is a company that offers commercial zero-gravity flights for research purposes, and to to the public and. They use a specially modified Boeing 727 aircraft, called G-Force One, to perform parabolic maneuvers that create a weightless environment.

Zero-G Director of Research Operations Shai Bhardwaj tells KSAL News researchers from all over the world will be conducting experiments on the flights which are using a large hangar at the Salina Regional Airport for its base of operations.

Among those who have already taken flights are a group of middle and high school science teachers who were conducting experiments designed with the help of their students.

Bhardwaj says the three week project in Salina will be the longest ever operation for Zero-G, which was founded in 2004.

The aircraft flies to height of of 30,000 feet. Once it reaches altitude it has a 100 mile window where it can do its maneuvers, essentially going up and down at sharp angles, to create zero gravity. There are two windows Zero-G can use for the Salina flights, one of them about a thirty minutes away, the other about an hour and a half away.

Zero-G CEO Kevin Sporge told KSAL News Salina is an attractive location for multiple reasons, including the length of the runway, the facilities, and the ability to work with K-State Salina and the Salina Regional Airport.

Sporge says Salina is in the running to become the permanent home of Zero-G. He has been working with officials at the state and federal levels about the possibility, including US Senator Jerry Moran and US Representative Tracy Mann.

Along with research flights, the Zero-G aircraft has been used to shoot scenes for Hollywood movies, including The Matrix. The television show “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” have used it shoot scenes, and even Sports Illustrated used it for a swimsuit shoot.

Sporge says Zero-G is looking to make a decision by the end of the year on where to locate its home base.