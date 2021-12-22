“Taking Down DUI” Effort to Begin

Beginning around December 26, and continuing through January 2nd, law enforcement agencies across the state will forces to participate the in “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, in comparison with other holidays, the New Year’s Holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs.

If you’ve had anything to drink, do not drive, don’t get behind the wheel. Call a cab, call a friend, use ride-share, whatever you do, do not drive while under the influence of alcohol. Have a sober ride lined up BEFORE you go out.

Remember, these crashes do not just affect the impaired driver- these crashes involve others that share the vehicle and road with us –passengers, other motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable. These crashes and arrests affect your family.

A DUI will change your life forever. DUIs can wreak havoc on your life and bank account.