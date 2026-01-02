Swine Profitability Conference Set

Kansas State University’s 36th annual Swine Profitability Conference, which is designed to address the key factors influencing pork producer profitability and business decision-making, is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 3, in Manhattan.

“At the Swine Profitability Conference, we focus on current industry-wide issues facing pork producers,” said Joel DeRouchey, swine extension specialist in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. “Swine profitability is multifaceted, revolving around input costs and pork demand, as well as labor efficiency, herd health and daily management decisions. Our speakers will address these critical topics.”

This year’s lineup of speakers includes:

Brian Earnest, lead economist in animal protein for CoBank, who will provide an update on the current U.S. pork market and opportunities to grow market share.

Cesar Corzo, University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine, who will discuss lessons on hog trailer contamination and re-contamination at harvest plants.

Fred Kuhr, director of production for Dykhuis Farms in Hamilton, Michigan, who will discuss how that business implemented on-farm technology to optimize labor.

Nicole Harrison from Rezac Livestock, who will speak on building a generational legacy.

Chris Sievers, Swine Vet Center, St. Peter, Minnesota, who will discuss in-barn strategies to address wean-finish mortality.

K-State swine nutritionist Jordan Gebhardt said this year’s speakers plan to focus on opportunities and strategies to continue strengthening the profitability of swine production.

“Consistent with past conferences, the program emphasizes practical, actionable information for producers that can be taken home and immediately applied,” he said.

The conference will take place at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue in Manhattan. The day begins with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. and the program at 9:30 a.m. Lunch is included in the conference, which will end at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is $25 per participant and is due by Jan. 23. Attendees can register at the door for $50 per participant. More information, including online registration, is available at KSUSwine.org.