A swimmer drowned at Milford lake over the Memorial Day Weekend.

According to KSN News in Wichita, Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said a man in his 20s drowned in Milford Lake Sunday afternoon.

The drowning happened at the south end of the lake. Sheriff Wolf said the man tried to swim across a cove, but he wasn’t able to reach the other side.

Sheriff Wolf said the drowning was not suspicious. He said Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism used boats to search for the drowning victim Sunday evening.