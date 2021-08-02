Swim Season Winding Down

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down. This week is the last full week of the season at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

Regular Season Hours at the water park go through Wednesday of next week, August 11th.

Kenwood Cove will be closed August 12th and 13th due to school being in session. It will be open on August 14th and 15th for its last weekend of the summer.

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 16th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned. The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include: * Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.

* Owners are limited to two dogs each.

* Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.

* Dogs need proof of vaccination.

* Female dogs in heat are not allowed.

* Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.

* Owners must clean up after their dogs.

* No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

