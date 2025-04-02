Sweeney Todd Premieres this Friday

Theatre Salina in partnership with Kansas Wesleyan University present the Broadway premiere musical this Friday.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” is set to show at Theatre Salina this Friday, April 4th. Director Vickee Spicer tells KSAL News she is impressed with the cast and crew’s talent.

“The talent is outstanding. We have alot of talented performers from Kansas Wesleyan and this group overall encourages each other” said Spicer.

Spicer stated she has had an amazing experience working with David Corman, Music Director and Director of Vocal Music at KWU. She commented that the music program at KWU “meet the caliber” to perform a masterpiece in Sweeney Todd.

“By far this is the most rewarding experience working with Corman, Dr. Leonardo Rosario and Tyler Breneman to put together such a musical masterpiece” said Spicer.

Sweeney Todd is a fictional story written by Hugh Wheeler and originally composed by Stephen Sondheim. It entails the story of a barber (Sweeney Todd) who returns to nineteenth century London to seek vengeance against Judge Turpin, who wrongfully imprisoned him and ravaged his young wife. Throughout Todd’s journey, he stumbles across Mrs. Lovett who owns a pie shop that has been failing. Todd opens a barber shop and with his bloodthirstiness of revenge, the couple agree on integrating an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

Spicer wants people to expect a dark but funny show April 4th – April 19th (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street premieres this Friday, April 4th, 7:30 pm at Theatre Salina on 303 E Iron Ave. inside Kephart Theatre.

To purchase tickets, visit https://salinatheatre.com/project/sweeney-todd/