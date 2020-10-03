Swedes Unable to Overcome Eagles on Homecoming

LINDSBORG –Â The Swedes football team was back in action today during Bethany’s Homecoming contest. Bethany was unable to overcome the Eagles of Avila University, falling 41-6 in the contest.

Avila was able to take the lead with a touchdown run by quarterback John Jacobs IIIÂ at the 11:04 mark in the first quarter. The EaglesÂ would tack on a passing touchdown five minutes later to go up 14-0 after the first quarter of play. Bethany College answered with a twenty six yard touchdown pass fromÂ Austin Denson, senior quarterback, toÂ Darren Rittwage, sophomore wide receiver, with 5:18 to play in the first half. The Eagles were able to run the ball effectively in the second half which set up a passing touchdown and then three rushing touchdowns to close out the scoring. The Swedes continued to battle and give great effort throughout the contest highlighted byÂ David Serrano, junior defensive end, blocking a would be Avila PAT attempt.

The Bethany College offense was led byÂ J.J. Allen, freshman running back, who ran for 54 yards on the day. Austin Desnson andÂ Daniel Jackson, freshman, split the quarterback duties completed 8 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and 4 passes for 47 yards, respectively.Â Darren RittwageÂ was the Swedes receivingÂ yards leaderÂ with 50 yards and touchdown on his 3 catches he was followed closely byÂ Aderias Ealy, sophomore wide receiver, who caught 4 passes for 48 yards.

Defensively the Swedes were ledÂ Christopher King, sophomore linebacker, with 13 tackles whileÂ Larry Hall, junior linebacker, added 8 tackles for the Bethany College. They were followed by a trio of Swedes who had seven tackles;Â Demile Pryce, freshman cornerback;Â Devante Scott, freshman safety;Â andÂ Dylan Mahan, freshman defensive lineman.Â Austyn Fletcher, freshman linebacker, recovered a fumble for the Swedes.

Up Next . . .Â

The Swedes have a bye week next weekend and will return to action at Sterling College on Saturday, October 17th. The Swedes matchup with the Warriors is slated to kickoff at 1:30pm.